Howard Brown Health workers go back on strike for two days at Chicago clinics

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of unionized staff at Howard Brown Health were back on the picket lines on Tuesday, staging a two-day strike.

The Illinois Nurses Association said they have been in contract negotiations for over a year, seeking better wages, a smaller workload, affordable insurance, and protections from layoffs.

The strike is scheduled to last Tuesday and Wednesday, with a rally scheduled for Wednesday night at the Howard Brown Health clinic at 3501 N. Halsted St. Howard Brown Health is the largest LGBTQ+ healthcare clinic system in the Midwest.

Howard Brown workers also went on strike for three days in January, but have yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM CST

