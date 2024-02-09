How to watch the Super Bowl on Channel 2, WBBM-TV in Chicago

The future of television is now at CBS 2 News Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chiefs take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas, and you can watch the big game on CBS 2.

If you rely on an antenna to watch our broadcast, you might need to rescan your TV before the Super Bowl to make sure you're getting our new signal through NEXTGEN TV.

CBS 2 switched frequencies on Fe. 5 to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV, the future of television, and if you use an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you must rescan your TV to continue getting CBS 2 Chicago.

How to Rescan

Rescanning is when your TV finds all the available broadcast signals where you live. You don't need to buy any new equipment or services to rescan; and if you get your TV through cable, satellite, or a streaming service, you don't need to rescan at all.

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your TV has finished rescanning broadcast signals, you'll still get CBS on Channel 2. If you have any problems rescanning, you should be able to get instructions by selecting the "Set-Up" or "Menu" button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also check the user manual for your TV or converter box for instructions on rescanning TV signals.

What is NEXTGEN TV?

From now on, viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable, satellite and streaming viewers are not affected.

NEXTGEN TV (also known as ATSC 3.0) is the latest digital television technology. It combines over-the-air broadcast with the internet. Features of NEXTGEN TV include:

Brilliant Video

With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that'll make you feel like you're really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

Enhanced Audio

NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

Interactive & Personalized Content

NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future

The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers are able to update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters.







