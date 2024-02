The future of television is now at CBS 2 News Chicago This station moved frequencies to upgrade its signal to NEXTGEN TV on February 5. If you use an antenna to watch TV, you now must rescan your television to continue receiving this channel. After this date, viewers with a NEXTGEN TV receiver will get an enhanced viewing experience. To learn more about the benefits of NEXTGEN TV, visit WatchNextGenTV.com. Cable, satellite and streaming viewers are not affected.