How to recycle your natural Christmas tree in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're ready to take down your holiday decorations and get rid of your Christmas tree, the city of Chicago and several suburbs are offering tree recycling events or pickup services to keep those trees out of landfills.

From Jan. 7 through Jan. 22, you can drop off natural Christmas trees at any of 26 Chicago Park District sites across the city during normal park hours. Trees must have been cleared of all tinsel, ornaments, lights, and stands. Any plastic bags used for transport should be removed before placing trees in stalls. Garlands and wreaths will not be taken.

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

*Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.

Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave

Jackson Park Fieldhouse Parking Lot, off S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.

Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

*Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East side of Cannon Dr.)

Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave.

*Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

*Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

*North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Norwood Park, 5800 N Avondale Ave. (Service Yard)

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

*Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

Six parks will also provide free mulch on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Jan. 9: Lincoln Park, Margate Park, Mt. Greenwood Park, North Park Village, Warren Park, and the Forestry Site.

In north suburban Evanston, between Jan. 3 and Jan. 28, city crews will pick up Christmas trees on the same day as your household's normal trash and recycling collection. All trees should be placed on the parkway, between the street and sidewalk. You must remove all lights and decorations, and must not place trees in plastic bags. Trees will not be picked up from alleys or private property.

In Orland Park, you can leave undecorated natural Christmas trees and wreaths on the curb on your regular garbage collection day during the first two weeks of January for pickup and recycling.

Naperville also is offering free tree collection during the first two full weeks of January. Undecorated natural trees can be placed at the curb on your normal trash collection day.

The Lake County Forest Preserves offer Christmas tree recycling at eight locations through Feb. 1, from 6:30 a.m. to sunset. Only undecorated natural trees are accepted:

In St. Charles, you can leave your undecorated tree out on your normal garbage collection day between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, and It will be picked up for free.

You can find a list of other Christmas tree drop-off locations or curbside collection options in Kane County on the Kane County website.