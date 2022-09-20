Watch CBS News
Here's how you can support migrants in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can now support the 750 migrants who arrived in Chicago from Texas. 

The City of Chicago launched a website that allows you to register to become a volunteer, find a list of much-needed items and donation drop-off locations. 

Many new items are needed. Some of them include:

  • Hygiene kits
  • Backpacks
  • Reusable bags
  • Blankets
  • Razors
  • Hairbrushes 
  • Chapstick 
  • Feminine Hygiene Products  
  • Toys/Books/Activities
  • Bras/Underwear/Pajamas 
  • Shoes 

Donation drop-off locations can be found here. 

