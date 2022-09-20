Here's how you can support migrants in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can now support the 750 migrants who arrived in Chicago from Texas.

The City of Chicago launched a website that allows you to register to become a volunteer, find a list of much-needed items and donation drop-off locations.

Many new items are needed. Some of them include:

Hygiene kits

Backpacks

Reusable bags

Blankets

Razors

Hairbrushes

Chapstick

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toys/Books/Activities

Bras/Underwear/Pajamas

Shoes

Donation drop-off locations can be found here.