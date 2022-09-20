Here's how you can support migrants in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can now support the 750 migrants who arrived in Chicago from Texas.
The City of Chicago launched a website that allows you to register to become a volunteer, find a list of much-needed items and donation drop-off locations.
Many new items are needed. Some of them include:
- Hygiene kits
- Backpacks
- Reusable bags
- Blankets
- Razors
- Hairbrushes
- Chapstick
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Toys/Books/Activities
- Bras/Underwear/Pajamas
- Shoes
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.