House fire leaves man dead in Chicago suburb

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A man was killed following a house fire in unincorporated Grayslake early Sunday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 12:40 a.m., deputies responded to the fire in the 17800 block of West Winnebago Drive.

Arriving deputies spoke to the homeowner, a 63-year-old woman, who had escaped the fire. She told them her son, a 44-year-old man, was still inside and attempting to escape but had not made it out.

The office said deputies tried to enter the home to find the man, but the smoke was too heavy.

Shortly after, Gurnee firefighters arrived and entered the home wearing protective gear. The man was found inside the home unconscious and not breathing.

Life-saving measures were started, and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy for the victim.

Preliminary investigation indicates no suspicious activity.

Fire officials and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.