Hot, humid in Chicago with upper 80s for highs for third day of Lollapalooza

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Hot, humid with upper 80s for highs
Hot, humid with upper 80s for highs 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect to see a lot of sunshine this weekend, featuring a mainly sunny sky. 

Saturday may occasionally have a sprinkle, if not a brief rain shower. However, most of the day will be dry as high pressure takes control. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will persist, with temperatures climbing in the upper 80s inland; however, near the lakeshore, it will be closer to 80 degrees. 

For Sunday, even hotter temperatures with highs reaching the lower 90s, feeling like the middle 90s as we factor in the high humidity. The uncomfortable air mass sticks around through the early days of next week.

After all the weekend sunshine, Monday and Tuesday are likely to have rain showers and storms. A marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) has been placed over the region to account for the possibility of stronger storms. Monday's storm threat seems to favor the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin state lines.

Beyond the rain and storms comes cooler temperatures with lower humidity levels. Temperatures for a good majority of next week will only peak in the upper 70s.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

