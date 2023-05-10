Watch CBS News
Honor Flight taking 10,000th veteran to Washington D.C. after last month's cancellation

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) - Honor Flight Chicago will take off from Midway Airport this morning to take its 10,000th veteran to Washington D.C.

The 113 veterans were originally supposed to take the trip on April 5 but bad weather kept them grounded.

Now, veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam will head to the Nation's Capital to visit the war memorials and be celebrated for their service.

They'll return to Chicago at 8 p.m. to a welcome home celebration.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 7:45 AM

