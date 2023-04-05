Honor Flight Chicago sending 10,000th veteran to Washington D.C.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is a big day for honoring military heroes in our city.

The 10,000th veteran from Chicago will be heading out to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight.

It's the 15th season for Honor Flight Chicago, and the first Honor Flight Hub in the country to send 10,000 seniors to tour our nation's capital.

On board will be more than 100 veterans from five of our country's military branches who fought in World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War.