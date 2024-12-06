Homeless encampment on Chicago's West Side to be removed Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A homeless encampment near Humboldt Park is expected to be removed on Friday, leaving Several dozen people living there without a place to go and advocates asking the city to rethink its plan.

Signs around the park warned that "The encampments will come down today," and that plan is in motion: streets and sanitation trucks and the park district are on site with Bobcats.

Advocates have been going from tent to tent to see if residents are still there. After clearing it out, Chicago police and the park district would enforce municipal codes that stop overnight stays and tents in the park.

Advocates have asked the city to reconsider, in part because the city hasn't provided any realistic alternatives for places for those who live there to go. The city has since offered residents access to support services and the option to move into housing or shelters—something those advocates say happened on an "expedited timeline."

Friday morning's closure would be the last step in an 18-month process meant to house those living in the park.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) office says more than 100 people living there have been matched with housing through these accelerated moving events since last year. This all comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced a plan to close migrant shelters by the end of the year.

Starting Jan. 1, the city will implement a "one system initiative" to address the problems of homelessness and migrants in Chicago.