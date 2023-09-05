Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Home invasion results in suspect being shot

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect who entered a Northwest Side home without permission was shot Monday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man was in the home in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue a little before 1 p.m. when an unknown suspect entered without permission, police said.

The man fired a gun in the direction of the suspect, hitting him twice in the chest.

The suspect fled and was found not far from the residence. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and was listed in serious condition.

No one else was injured. Area detectives are investigating.

Charges are pending.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on September 4, 2023 / 8:49 PM

First published on September 4, 2023 / 8:49 PM

