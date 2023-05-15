Watch CBS News
CPD seeks to identify suspect in Auburn Gresham home invasion

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify the suspect in connection to a home invasion in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last month.

Video shows the suspect walking through a backyard toward the home on April 14, in the 8300 block of South Peoria Street.

Home Invasion | 8300 block of S. Peoria | 04/14/2023 | RD# JG223429 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Residents in the area are minded to always check their surroundings, dial 911 to report any suspicious activity, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com. 

