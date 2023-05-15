CPD seeks to identify suspect in Auburn Gresham home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify the suspect in connection to a home invasion in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last month.

Video shows the suspect walking through a backyard toward the home on April 14, in the 8300 block of South Peoria Street.

Residents in the area are minded to always check their surroundings, dial 911 to report any suspicious activity, and never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CPDTIP.com.