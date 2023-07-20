Watch CBS News
Chicago SAG-AFTRA members walking in solidarity with Hollywood Actors on strike

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Hollywood Actors strike support is moving to Chicago's Millennium Park. 

From noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, members of SAG-AFTRA are marching from Millennium Park to Buckingham Fountain in solidarity. 

Union members say they're fighting for higher pay and a share of streaming revenue.

Paramount Pictures, one of the studios involved in the negotiations, and CBS News and Stations are both part of Paramount Global. Also, some CBS News and Stations staff are SAG-AFTRA or Writers Guild members; though, their contracts are not affected by the strikes.

