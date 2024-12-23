Holiday shoppers still out in force in Chicago area on day before Christmas Eve

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- Christmas is a mere two days away, and millions of people are expected to shop online and in-store to pick up their last-minute gifts.

At Yorktown Center in Lombard, just about everyone who spoke with CBS News Chicago on Monday said the act of going out and physically shopping puts them in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas décor adorned the halls of Yorktown Center, and Christmas songs were being played on a piano. But one of the main reasons people came out was to see Santa.

"It's really nostalgic, right?" said Connor Deamgelis, who came along with his wife and infant daughter. "We get to take her around, do all the stuff we did as kids and kind of relive that with her for the first time. It's been pretty fantastic."

There was a massive line for Santa inside Yorktown Center. Parents said they waited nearly an hour to get a picture with Old St. Nick.

The Grinch was there too—entertaining parents and perhaps scaring some kids a little on the way to see Santa.

The National Retail Federation said as of early December, consumers had bought half of the items on their Christmas list—while only 10% of people were completely done.

The federation also said shoppers are likely to embrace multiple channels as they wrap up their holiday shopping.

This year, 69.5 million people plan to shop both in-store and online.

That figure is up from 58.3 million in 2023.

Jennifer Moneyhun came out to shop with her family. She said the reason she was shopping at the mall was because of her online orders.

"A few of my packages are not making it on time, so that's another reason I'm doing some last-minute shopping," Moneyhun said. "I waited too long to order."

For true procrastinators who are waiting until Christmas Eve Tuesday to do their shopping, there's some good news. Von Maur, an anchor store at Yorktown Center, said it will be open Christmas Eve.