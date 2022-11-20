Cold can't keep shoppers from holiday kickoff in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold weather is not keeping the crowds away from the Christkindlmarket in Chicago or the ice rink in Millennium Park as people get into the holiday spirit.

It is the first weekend the entire downtown is ready to celebrate the holidays. There are holiday markets, ice skating, and of course, the tree.

For some the goal is to get a photo with that tree.

"We've been doing it with the kids since they were little, so it's an every year tradition for us," said Tim Pattock, visiting from Wisconsin.

"It was fun being in the Christmas Market," said Izzy May, a student at Northwestern University. "It was cute. Also, it's so cool, so definitely in the holiday spirit. Feels like Christmas."

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza even witnessed a proposal at the tree Saturday.

A few blocks away, snow came down on the Christkindlmarket for opening weekend.

Inside Millennium Park the shopping didn't stop. An indoor pop up market with live music and local vendors gives just enough time to find the perfect gifts for those starting their shopping early.

It is also a great opportunity for local artists, like Damon Lamar Reed, to show their crafts.

"It was 70 the other day, wasn't even thinking about the holidays," he said. "Now we're in it. Lots of people walking around, a lot of people coming over here to my table. Yeah, were in the holiday spirit!"

Everyone asked was too festive to be cold and said the flurries are a welcome Christmas surprise. But there is still Thanksgiving to get through!