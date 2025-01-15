Boy, 14, arrested after bringing unloaded gun on school bus in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday afternoon after bringing an unloaded handgun onto a school bus in Hobart, Indiana.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hobart police and school resource officers from School City of Hobart were notified that a Hobart Middle School student had a gun on a school bus.

Responding officers took the boy into custody, and found an unloaded handgun in his possession.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Center, and police said an investigation was ongoing Wednesday morning into how the boy obtained the gun, and what he planned to do with it.

"This incident highlights the importance of the 'See Something, Say Something' initiative. We encourage all students and parents to discuss the significance of reporting suspicious behavior to trusted adults and School Resource Officers," Hobart police said in a statement.

No charges have been announced as of Wednesday morning.