Historic Century and Consumers buildings in downtown Chicago won't be demolished

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two historic skyscrapers will remain standing tall downtown, after the federal government reversed course on a plan to have them torn down.

The Century and Consumers buildings are located at 202 and 220 S. State St., respectively. The terra cotta-clad skyscrapers have been placed repeatedly on Preservation Chicago's 7 Most Endangered list, and the Commission on Chicago Landmarks recommended the buildings have landmark status in 2023.

The 16-story Century Building was designed by Holabird & Roche and completed in 1915. The 22-story Consumers Building was designed by Jenney, Mundie & Jensen and completed in 1913. Preservation Chicago said they were mainly occupied by "small businesses, attorney offices, and showrooms."

"They are the last of the early Chicago skyscrapers before World War I," Preservation Chicago executive director Ward Miller said last year.

The federal government took the buildings by eminent domain between 2005 and 2007 due to their proximity to the Chicago Federal Center, which includes the Dirksen Federal Courthouse and the Kluczynski Federal Building. The back of the Dirksen is located across a back courtyard and alley from the Century and Consumers buildings, Preservation Chicago noted.

The takeover was based on security concerns in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Preservation Chicago noted.

In 2022, a $52 million expenditure was earmarked in the Federal Infrastructure Appropriations Bill in Congress to have the Century and Consumers buildings torn down, Preservation Chicago said. Preservation went on to meet twice with federal officials and the GSA to discuss alternative plans, and late in 2022, Preservation Chicago said Federal Section 106 hearings would be held to determine future actions.

The federal government has now reversed course and plans to redevelop the buildings rather than have them torn down.