Demolition of building located between historic skyscrapers scheduled to start in the Loop next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – A messy few weeks are coming up in the Loop because a building at State and Adams streets is set to be demolished.

Demolition is scheduled to start next Friday, April 14, and last up to six weeks.

"A recent conditions assessment found the non-historic building, which has been unoccupied for several years, is not structurally sound and presents risks, including potential facade collapse that would endanger pedestrians and street traffic," the U.S. General Services Administration said in a news release.

The building being torn down is located at 208-212 S. State St. It is one of two smaller properties between the Century and Consumers buildings – at 202 and 220 S. State St., respectively. The federal government has also proposed having those two long-vacant terra cotta-clad skyscrapers torn down, but the GSA said discussions with stakeholders about their future continue.

The Century and Consumers buildings – and another smaller building between them at 214 S. State St. – will not be affected by this demolition.

The terra cotta-clad skyscrapers were placed on Preservation Chicago's 7 Most Endangered list for the fourth time this year.

"They are the last of the early Chicago skyscrapers before World War I," Preservation Chicago executive director Ward Miller told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman last month.

The federal government took the buildings by eminent domain between 2005 and 2007, due to their proximity to the Chicago Federal Center – which includes the Dirksen Federal Courthouse and the Kluczynski Federal Building. The back of the Dirksen is located across a back courtyard and alley from the Century and Consumers buildings, Preservation Chicago noted.

The takeover was based on security concerns in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Preservation Chicago noted.

Last year, a $52 million expenditure was earmarked in the Federal Infrastructure Appropriations Bill in Congress to have the Century and Consumers buildings torn down, Preservation Chicago said. Preservation went on to meet twice with federal officials and the GSA to discuss alternative plans, and late last year, Preservation Chicago said Federal Section 106 hearings would be held to determine future actions.

The 16-story Century Building was designed by Holabird & Roche and completed in 1915. The 22-story Consumers Building was designed by Jenney, Mundie & Jensen and completed in 1913. Preservation Chicago said they were mainly occupied by "small businesses, attorney offices, and showrooms."

In its most recent article on the Century and Consumers buildings, Preservation Chicago also addressed the history of the smaller building between them that the federal government is now having torn down.

"The architectural firm of Marshall & Fox designed the three-story structure located at 208-212 S. State Street, as a small retail building, with large expanses of glass on all three levels of its State Street façade, which over time have been concealed by numerous remodelings," Preservation Chicago wrote. "The firm of Marshall & Fox designed an amazing portfolio of luxury and first-class buildings, including residential structures and hotels, most notably, The Drake, Blackstone, and Edgewater Beach Hotels. An assortment of buildings by Marshall & Fox are also recognized as designated Chicago Landmarks."