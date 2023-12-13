Family of suburban Chicago teen killed after being hit by car sue driver, nearby car wash

Family of suburban Chicago teen killed after being hit by car sue driver, nearby car wash

Family of suburban Chicago teen killed after being hit by car sue driver, nearby car wash

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) – The family of a teenager killed when an out-of-control car hit a suburban deli has been quiet until now.

The family was emotional as they talked about the spoke about the moments after the crash. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar heard their story.

The car that struck and killed Sean Richards was pulling out of a car wash in downtown Hinsdale. In the new lawsuit, attorneys for the Richards family said there have been similar incidents at that same car wash before.

"We want to make sure no other family has to go through the hell that we're living," said Kristine Richards, Sean's mother.

Public safety is one of the reasons Kristine and Brian Richards said they sued Fuller's Car Wash and the 16-year-old employee who was driving the car that struck and killed their son last July.

"Kristine witnessed the entire event and was laying on top of our son, holding his lifeless body and trying to get help," Brian said.

Sean, an alter boy and boy scout, was walking to the library when a Jeep exited Fuller's Car Wash and fatally hit the 14-year-old.

The Jeep smashed into a sub shop across the street.

"Fuller's knew that this incident was likely to happen," said family attorney Bradley Cosgrove. "They knew this could happen and they took absolutely no reasonable steps to prevent this tragedy from occurring."

After the crash, owner Doug Fuller installed concrete bollards without village permission, he said, to prevent another incident.

Fuller spoke at an October Hinsdale Planning Commission meeting where he acknowledged at least two additional crashes at the carwash.

"Three times in 78 years, it's just a freak of nature thing, but it's never going to happen on my watch," Fuller said during the meeting.

Kristine Richards added, "Why did it take our young son's death for them to take any action to protect the public, especially given their knowledge of prior incidents at this site?"

In a statement, the Fuller family said:

"Now that the legal process has begun, it does not change our heavy hearts and the grief we feel for the Richards family and the other families affected by this accident. While we cannot fathom what they are going through, we pray for the Richards family, all of those injured, and our entire community. The depth of this tragedy is felt daily by our family and employees. Our pledge is to remember and our promise is to serve the community faithfully as we have for decades."

Criminal charges were not filed against anyone related to the deadly crash.