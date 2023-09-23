Funeral for Hillcrest High School student to be held next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The funeral for a 14-year-old boy shot and killed after a homecoming football game at Hillcrest High School earlier this month is set to be held Sept. 30 in Harvey.

The family of Marshawn Mitchell said they'll hold a "homegoing celebration" for the boy at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey. The wake is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and the funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m.

He'll be buried at Oakridge & Glen Oaks Cemetery in Hillside.

Officers were dispersing a group of people after the football game at Hillcrest High School on Sept. 15 around 9 p.m. when shots were fired by an unknown offender. Mitchell was hit multiple times and later died.

His family is offering $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooter.

As of earlier this week, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.