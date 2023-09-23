Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral for Hillcrest High School student to be held next week

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The funeral for a 14-year-old boy shot and killed after a homecoming football game at Hillcrest High School earlier this month is set to be held Sept. 30 in Harvey.

The family of Marshawn Mitchell said they'll hold a "homegoing celebration" for the boy at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey. The wake is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and the funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m.

He'll be buried at Oakridge & Glen Oaks Cemetery in Hillside.

Officers were dispersing a group of people after the football game at Hillcrest High School on Sept. 15 around 9 p.m. when shots were fired by an unknown offender. Mitchell was hit multiple times and later died.

His family is offering $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooter.

As of earlier this week, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.