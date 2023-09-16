14-year-old boy shot to death after homecoming football game at Hillcrest High School

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) – A teenage boy was shot and killed following a homecoming football game at Hillcrest High School Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 17400 block of South Pulaski Road around 9 p.m. Officers were dispersing a group of people when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

During the incident, the victim, identified as 14-year-old Marshawn Mitch by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Hillcrest Hawks football team posted on their social media about the shooting:

"We are all saddened by the events that happened tonight after our Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest. There is an active investigation by all the appropriate authorities! We are praying for all involved! Please pray for our staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate, senseless act of violence!"

According to the school's website, the homecoming dance was scheduled for Saturday night but has since been cancelled.

District 228 will offer supporting resources on Monday for anyone affected. by the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Country Club Hills Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CCHPD at 708-798-3191. Information can also be submitted anonymously on the SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.