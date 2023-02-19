Highland Park/Highwood Rotary Club making donation for shelterboxes in Turkey, Syria

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – The Highland Park and Highwood Rotary Club is making a donation that will help victims affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this month.

The club authorized a donation of $5,000 for five ShelterBoxes.

A ShelterBox can provide safe shelter, clean water, cooking supplies, and more for a family for weeks - even months.

"This earthquake has proven devastating for so many people, and the Rotary Club of Highland Park/Highwood is proud to partner to help the global community. Together we contribute to a global effort and provide relief to survivors of this tragedy," stated Eric Ephraim, Rotary President.

The club is also accepting additional donations to help more victims in need.

To donate, visit the Highland Park/Highwood Rotary Club's website.