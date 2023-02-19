Watch CBS News
Local News

Highland Park/Highwood Rotary Club making donation for shelterboxes in Turkey, Syria

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – The Highland Park and Highwood Rotary Club is making a donation that will help victims affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria earlier this month.

The club authorized a donation of $5,000 for five ShelterBoxes.

A ShelterBox can provide safe shelter, clean water, cooking supplies, and more for a family for weeks - even months.

"This earthquake has proven devastating for so many people, and the Rotary Club of Highland Park/Highwood is proud to partner to help the global community. Together we contribute to a global effort and provide relief to survivors of this tragedy," stated Eric Ephraim, Rotary President. 

The club is also accepting additional donations to help more victims in need. 

To donate, visit the Highland Park/Highwood Rotary Club's website.  

First published on February 19, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.