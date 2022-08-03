Gabby Giffords joining Highland Park virtual town hall with focus on healing one month after parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This week marks one month since the mass shooting in Highland Park, and the city is taking important steps in hopes of helping healing.

There is a Highland Park Strong "Survivorship Town Hall" Wednesday night on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. You can register for the Zoom meeting here.

The community will hear from activist and former congresswoman, Gabby Giffords and experts on the healing process Giffords survived a mass shooting attempt in 2011 and founded a gun violence prevention organization.

This week marks one month since the Highland Park parade shooting. The city now offering ways to help the community heal. Tonight they’re bringing in @GabbyGiffords to talk resources and what it means to be a survivor. Details all morning on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qCyZCmvZ7E — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 3, 2022

She and other experts will talk about what it means to be a survivor and ways to get support.

This week, piece by piece, Highland Park city workers cleared the memorial in Port Clinton Square and moved the items to a temporary memorial.

The city is planning to build a permanent memorial to honor the victims.

All of the items from the July 4th parade route have been cleared for release.

If you still need to pick items up, it will either be at the Highland Park Police Department or City Hall for items like chairs and blankets.

In Highland Park Tuesday night, U.S. Rp. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) used National Night Out to honor some of the heroes who responded to the Highland Park parade massacre. A ceremony took place at City Hall in North Chicago.

Schneider honored the North Chicago officers who arrested the parade shooter.

Highland Parks Mayor- Nancy Rotering sent out a letter to the community reminding neighbors there is no timeline for how long grief lasts. She's now reminding the community that faith and community leaders are a resource for dealing with tragedy.

The city will be continuing to have a conversation about public safety.