Highland Park Strong Town Hall bringing residents and activist together in gun violence prevention movement

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents and activists in Highland Park are coming together to fight in the gun violence prevention movement Wednesday night.

The first of a series of Highland Park Strong town halls will take place over Zoom at 7:30 p.m., just over two weeks after the deadly July 4th parade shooting.

Groups like Giffords and Moms Demand Action will help residents get involved.

"We're hoping to give people access to resources to find out more about the gun violence prevention movement, to figure out how to get involved and how to make sure the tragedy that we experienced here in Highland Park doesn't happen anywhere ever again," Highland Park Strong community organizer Rachel Jacoby said.

You can find the zoom link here.

This town hall meeting comes on the same day Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testified to the senate judiciary committee. It's the 10th hearing the committee has held regarding the gun violence epidemic in the past year.

The mayor spoke on Capitol Hill about the dangers of military-style assault weapons.

"Less than a minute is all it took for a person with an assault weapon to shoot 83 rounds into a crowd forever changing so many lives," Mayor Nacy Rotering said. "The most disturbing part, is this is the norm in our country."