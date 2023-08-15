Highland Park High School boosts security after fatal shooting of student

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A teenager was accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy over the weekend in north suburban Highland Park.

Both the suspect and the victim were students at Highland Park High School.

The tragedy took place just as a new school year is about to start. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story of how administrators were responding to the violence.

The fatal shooting of a student last weekend will likely be on the minds of many at Highland Park High School as they return from summer recess. The shooting took place just blocks away from the school, leading officials to not take any chances.

A vigil sits at the site where Omar Diaz was gunned down early Sunday morning. Police said Diaz was walking along Green Bay Road near Skokie Avenue when he was approached by another 16-year-old, whom police identified as Estiven Sarminento.

After a brief exchange, investigators said Sarminento pulled out a gun an shot Diaz.

Diaz later died at a nearby hospital.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, including someone who was on a Snapchat call with the victim when he was shot, investigators tracked down Sarminento.

The teen was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He appeared in Lake County Court where his bond was set at $5 million.

"It is a very difficult way to start the school year," said District 113 Superintendent Bruce Law.

In response to the tragedy, Law notified parents this week that the district will implement a new weapons detection system ahead of schedule. The system will start running on Wednesday, the first day of classes at Highland Park High School and Deerfield High School.

In addition, students and faculty should also expect to see an increased police presence at the high school.

So what should students expect when they arrive for their first day of school?

"When they get to school, they will scan their ID in order to come into the school," Law said. "We did last year."

They should also expect to take out their Chromebooks out of their backpack if they're walking through a door that has a weapon detection system, Law added.

The detectors will be at a different door each day, Law said.

A vigil for Diaz will be held Tuesday night outside of his home.

Saminento is expected to be back in court on Aug. 23.