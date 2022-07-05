Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of the suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.

A mailbox listed in the name of her business is now under a police seal.

Video shows a confrontation between the suspect's mother and police on the 1500 block of McDaniels Avenue in Highland Park, as SWAT teams were searching for her son in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

She could be seen shouting and gesturing at officers, appearing very angry.

Bobby Crimo's mother, Denise Pesina, also has a mailbox and business listed at the UPS Store about three blocks from the mass shooting scene in downtown Highland Park.

Is that mailbox the subject of the police investigation? The CBS 2 investigators found the entire UPS Store has been locked and closed by police order. No one can enter or access their mailboxes.

It's the only store with such a sign in that small strip mall in Highland Park.

The mailbox we found coming back to his mother is partially blocked by a cardboard box. No word yet on why police have ordered that UPS Store closed.

We're still waiting to hear back from police about that mailbox.