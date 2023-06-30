Highland Park hosting day of scheduled events for Fourth of July

Watch CBS News
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Tuesday marks one year since the mass shooting in Highland Park killed seven people and left dozens injured.

The city is hosting a day of events this year in hopes of paving a path forward as the community continues its journey of healing.

"We are Highland Park, it's about people coming together. To support each other, to reflect on the past, and also be together as we continue to move forward," said Ghida Neukirch, Highland Park city manager.

The day will begin with a memorial and moment of silence outside city hall at 10 a.m. followed by a community walk.

After the walk, there will be a picnic.

Later in the evening, there will be a concert by Gary Sinise and the Lieutenant Dan Band, followed by a drone show.

