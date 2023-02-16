Highland Park reveals plans for this year's 4th of July

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Following the tragic event of last year's High Park parade shooting, many are wondering what Highland Park will do on the Fourth of July this year.

This year there will not be a parade.

Instead, the day will begin at 10 a.m. with a remembrance ceremony at City Hall in honor of the parade shooting victims.

Then a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. - the moment the first shots were fired.

At 11 a.m., a community walk will follow the parade route.

Then at 11:30 a.m., a picnic at Sunset Woods Park.