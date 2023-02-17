Watch CBS News
Local News

Police shooting under investigation in Highland, Indiana

By Sara Machi

/ CBS Chicago

Police shooting under investigation in Highland, Indiana
Police shooting under investigation in Highland, Indiana 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff is investigating after a police shooting Friday afternoon in Highland, Indiana.

Police said security at the Kohl's recognized someone in the store as a person who allegedly had a history of shoplifting at the store. They called 9-1-1 and Highland police responded.

When officers arrived, police said "an altercation took place at the suspect's vehicle."

An officer discharged his weapon, striking the person in the hand. The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found a second officer was "slightly injured" during the altercation. The officer was taken to an area hospital.

The Lake County Sheriff's office confirmed they were investigating an "officer-involved shooting."

Bullet holes were visible in the windshield of an SUV that had crashed in the parking lot.

Highland, Indiana police officer shoots person during altercation 01:45

First published on February 17, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.