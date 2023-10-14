High waves pound Chicago shoreline along Lake Michigan

Chicago weather forecast will be wet and windy

Chicago weather forecast will be wet and windy

Chicago weather forecast will be wet and windy





CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Saturday was hardly beach and boating weather, the waves on Lake Michigan were spectacular.

Gusty winds exceeding 30 miles per hour whipped up rough surf.

A videographer with Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers got close to angry waves pulverizing the shoreline along 63rd Street Beach in Jackson Park.

The National Weather Service predicted no watches or warnings, but it issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Lake Michigan in Illinois and Indiana.

Flooding was not a significant concern as the rain fell steadily over an extended period, allowing drainage systems to keep up. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals ranged from one to two inches.

Boone County had the highest totals, nearly three inches.

Closer to Chicago, the highest reading came from Palatine, about two inches.