Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, wet for the weekend

Chicago weather forecast looks to be gloomy and wet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weekend looks like this: showers, showers, and more showers.

The rain will finally go away by Monday, and the sun will come out again on Tuesday.

Today's clouds mean that Chicagoans will not glimpse the annular solar eclipse. (It will peak around noon with 45% coverage, but we won't see it.)

Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Tuesday, with sunshine and 60s returning Wednesday and Thursday.