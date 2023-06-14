High tech glasses could help relax first time blood donors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day, but recruiting some donors can be difficult.

Nationwide, since the pandemic, high school and college-age donors are down by half. That's where a new high-tech device could help.

Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories designed these high-tech mixed-reality glasses.

They can transport first-time donors who are nervous about the process to a virtual Zen garden that they control with their eyes, while their arms stay still.

"I'm seeing an orb, and it's talking to me right now," said blood donor Parthid Patel.

"We're hoping they're going to come back and hopefully when they hear about the mixed reality, they're going to want to come in and try it," said Christine Foran of the New York Blood Center.

A New York blood center is the first in the country to use the glasses, but Abbott said several blood banks, including ones in Chicago, have bought them and will be rolling them out this summer.