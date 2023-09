Cause of fire at South Side high-rise that hurt 2 under investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a high-rise fire that hurt two people in a building near 37th and Rhodes on Sunday.

Flames were seen pouring out of a fifth-floor window.

The fire started around 7 p.m.

Both victims had breathing issues.