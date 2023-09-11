Watch CBS News
Two hurt in Chicago high-rise fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hurt after a fire at a high-rise on Chicago's South Side Sunday. 

Video shows smoke pouring from windows on the fifth floor of the apartment building at 37th and Rhodes. 

The fire started around 7 p.m. 

Two people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries for breathing issues. 

CBS 2 has reached out to the Red Cross to see if any residents were told they cannot return. 

CBS Chicago Team
First published on September 10, 2023 / 11:41 PM

