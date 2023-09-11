Two hurt in Chicago high-rise fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hurt after a fire at a high-rise on Chicago's South Side Sunday.
Video shows smoke pouring from windows on the fifth floor of the apartment building at 37th and Rhodes.
The fire started around 7 p.m.
Two people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries for breathing issues.
CBS 2 has reached out to the Red Cross to see if any residents were told they cannot return.
