Family members of Hersh Goldberg-Polin to speak during Oct. 7 memorial in Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS) —A community memorial will be held in Skokie Monday night to honor the victims of the October 7 attacks.

Chicago-based family members of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and survivors of the Nova Music Festival will speak during the memorial which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Hersh was among the hundreds of young people attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked. Militants killed around 1,200 people, and took more than 250 people hostage. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Hersh was killed in Gaza by Hamas in August. His Chicago-based family will speak at the memorial, sponsored in part by the Jewish United Fund.

Highland Park vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in north suburban Highland Park Sunday night to pause and remember on the eve of the one-year commemoration of the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas.

At the event at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, clergy members led memorial prayers and event organizers and community leaders made remarks. Participants also walked together to a temporary memorial near St. Johns and Central avenues.

The event was organized by a group of moms who call themselves Shamash—which is the name of the extra candle used to light the other candles on a Chanukah menorah.

"Shamash" means "helper" or "servant" in Hebrew, which is what members say they want to be for the community in light of the attack.

Israelis were marking a full year Monday since Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, gathering at the sites of some of the atrocities to honor those killed and demand the release of those still held captive in Gaza.

The Israeli memorial events came as tension continued to rise across the volatile Middle East. Israel carried out more airstrikes inside Lebanon overnight, where its fight against the Hamas-allied group Hezbollah has intensified rapidly since mid-September.