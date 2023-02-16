Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search Hermosa warehouse, amid apparent robbery investigation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Police surround warehouse in Hermosa
Police surround warehouse in Hermosa 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police swarmed a warehouse in the Hermosa neighborhood Thursday morning, apparently in connection to a robbery.

A SWAT team was called in to help as police searched the warehouse in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue.

We are waiting for word from police on what was robbed, and if police arrested anyone.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.