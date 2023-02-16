Police search Hermosa warehouse, amid apparent robbery investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police swarmed a warehouse in the Hermosa neighborhood Thursday morning, apparently in connection to a robbery.
A SWAT team was called in to help as police searched the warehouse in the 1800 block of North Kostner Avenue.
We are waiting for word from police on what was robbed, and if police arrested anyone.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.