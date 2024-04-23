Pitchers Kyle Hendricks, Drew Smyly put on injured list by Chicago Cubs

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks and left-hander Drew Smyly were placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs before Tuesday night's series opener against the Houston Astros.

Hendricks has a lower back strain. The 34-year-old is 0-3 with a 12.00 ERA in five starts, allowing major league highs of eight home runs and 28 earned runs along with 37 hits in 21 innings.

Hendricks is the last player with the Cubs from their 2016 World Series championship team.

Smyly, also 34, has a right hip impingement, and the Cubs made the roster move retroactive to Monday. He is 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA in nine relief appearances.

Infielder Garrett Cooper was designated for assignment, and the Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski, left-hander Luke Little and infielder Matt Mervis from Triple-A Iowa.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB