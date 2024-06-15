A heat warning from doctors as dangerously high temperatures move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Experts say it is important to plan for the high temperatures coming to the Chicago area, which are coming right as people might be heading outside for Father's Day.

Doctors say that any time the weather spikes, they are sure to see an uptick in patients at area hospitals. That is why it is essential to plan and be strategic in handling the heat.

On Saturday, big crowds were out at Monroe Harbor in Chicago as people tried to keep cool as temperatures rose.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management said people should drink enough water, avoid the outdoors, wear loose cotton clothing, keep pets out of closed cars-even for a few minutes-and check in on friends, family, and neighbors.

Over the next few days, the area will see heat indices hit around 100, which means high heat coupled with muggy conditions- a recipe for heat-related health issues.

"When you look at humidities that are above 60, that essentially envelops an individual, and it doesn't allow heat to basically escape into the environment, allow you to cool down, so that humidity is in combination with higher temperatures are when we get concerned in the emergency department, and, quite frankly, across the city and public health officials," said Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency an sports medicine physician with Northwestern Medicine.

One way to plan ahead is to make sure to go outside with another person and act immediately if there are signs of heat-related illness, such as confusion, dizziness, or lightheadedness.