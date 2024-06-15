Temps in the 80s for Saturday in Chicago, cooler lakeside
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny intervals for Saturday with cooler temperatures along the immediate shoreline, especially north.
Fair weather conditions as high pressure stays in control.
Things heat back up starting on Father's Day.
What to expect for Saturday
Partly cloudy with a high of 85. Cooler by the lakefront.
Saturday night forecast
Partly cloudy with a low of 69.
A hot Father's Day ahead
It will consist of warm winds, with heat and humidity building. The High will be 94. There is a stray shower or storm chance.