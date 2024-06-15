Watch CBS News
Weather

Temps in the 80s for Saturday in Chicago, cooler lakeside

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Temps climb to mid-80s in Chicago, cooler lakeside
Temps climb to mid-80s in Chicago, cooler lakeside 02:45

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny intervals for Saturday with cooler temperatures along the immediate shoreline, especially north.

2-day-weekend-full-forecast.png
CBS News Chicago

Fair weather conditions as high pressure stays in control.

highs-today.png
CBS News Chicago

Things heat back up starting on Father's Day.

fathers-day-forecast.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Saturday

Partly cloudy with a high of 85. Cooler by the lakefront.

Saturday night forecast

Partly cloudy with a low of 69.

A hot Father's Day ahead

It will consist of warm winds, with heat and humidity building. The High will be 94. There is a stray shower or storm chance.

7-day-forecast-61524.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 15, 2024 / 6:17 AM CDT

