Temps in the 80s for Saturday in Chicago, cooler lakeside

Temps climb to mid-80s in Chicago, cooler lakeside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny intervals for Saturday with cooler temperatures along the immediate shoreline, especially north.

Fair weather conditions as high pressure stays in control.

Things heat back up starting on Father's Day.

What to expect for Saturday

Partly cloudy with a high of 85. Cooler by the lakefront.

Saturday night forecast

Partly cloudy with a low of 69.

A hot Father's Day ahead

It will consist of warm winds, with heat and humidity building. The High will be 94. There is a stray shower or storm chance.

