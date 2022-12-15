Heat, gas, hot water restored to Hammond, Indiana building after two weeks

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Heat, gas, and hot water have been restored to an apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana after two weeks.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza first brought you the story of the building on Webb Street on Thursday of last week. After CBS 2 began making calls, there seemed to be progress.

On Friday, tenants told CBS 2 there was also a dangerous carbon monoxide leak that could have caused the building to explode.

The utility company NIPSCO said last Thursday that they shut down the gas after detecting carbon monoxide. The next day, NIPSCO said crews visited the building on Webb Street in the morning and said multiple safety issues need to be fixed before gas service can be restored.

CBS 2 learned the building's offered offering to compensate tenants for the days without gas and heat, and also offered to put them up in a hotel.

On Wednesday, heat and gas had been restored.