Hammond, Indiana apartment without heat, gas and water for 9 days

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An update on the apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana that's been without heat, gas, or hot water for nine days.

On Friday, tenants told CBS 2 there was also a dangerous carbon monoxide leak that could have caused the building to explode. 

The utility company NIPSCO said on Friday that crews visited the building on Webb Street in the morning and said multiple safety issues need to be fixed before gas service can be restored.

Then on Friday afternoon, CBS 2 learned the building's landlord is offering to compensate tenants for the days without gas and heat, and has offered to put them up in a hotel until a plumber can come out on Monday.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 4:42 PM

