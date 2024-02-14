Hearing about water at suburban Chicago mobile park scheduled for Wednesday

Hearing scheduled to discuss water at Blue Island mobile home park

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) – Residents at a mobile home park in Blue Island will learn whether they will still have water service.

The hearing on the matter is scheduled for 11 a.m.

People living at Forest View mobile home park were left on the hook for an $850,000 water bill after their property manager, Mer-Car Corp., stopped paying it two years ago.

The water was supposed to be turned off on Nov. 20, just days before Thanksgiving, but a judge intervened twice.

More than 100 people live in the Forest View mobile home community.

