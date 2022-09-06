Chicagoans can now book their COVID booster appointment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new, more effective booster against COVID-19 is heading to Chicago right now.
The new shot protects you against the oldest and latest coronavirus strains and just like COVID vaccines in the past, this booster will be free.
Over 130 pharmacies in Chicago will offer it once shipments arrive. Health officials said they'll continue hosting family vaccine clinics at the city colleges.
Click here to book your appointment.
