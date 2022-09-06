Watch CBS News
Chicagoans can now book their COVID booster appointment

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

150,000 doses of updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Chicago, with more on the way
150,000 doses of updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Chicago, with more on the way 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new, more effective booster against COVID-19 is heading to Chicago right now.

The new shot protects you against the oldest and latest coronavirus strains and just like COVID vaccines in the past, this booster will be free.

Over 130 pharmacies in Chicago will offer it once shipments arrive. Health officials said they'll continue hosting family vaccine clinics at the city colleges.

Click here to book your appointment.

