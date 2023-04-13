Hazel Crest man charged with murder in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the deadly shooting of another man on the Southwest Side back in January.

Anathi Davis-Peal, 24, of Hazel Crest was arrested on Wednesday, in the 17500 block of South Kedzie.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 28-year-old man on Jan. 6, in the 5600 block of South Throop Street.

He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.



