Hazel Crest man charged with murder in West Englewood shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the deadly shooting of another man on the Southwest Side back in January.
Anathi Davis-Peal, 24, of Hazel Crest was arrested on Wednesday, in the 17500 block of South Kedzie.
Police say he was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 28-year-old man on Jan. 6, in the 5600 block of South Throop Street.
He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.
No further information was available.
