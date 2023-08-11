Suburban Chicago man heads to Hawaii to help those devastated by fires

CHICAGO (CBS) – People around the world are keeping up with the devastation in Hawaii from fires that've killed at least 53 people. Among those watching was a suburban man who wanted to do more.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry had the story of his journey, which began Thursday night.

When most people saw the ruin left from the wildfires burning in Maui, they may think "how sad," but a southwest suburban man told himself he needed to go there. On Thursday night, he was packing to do just that.

"I've deployed several times for hurricanes," said Paul Bamman.

But this will be Bamman's first time dealing with anything like what's going on in Maui.

"I've never been boots on the ground after a wildfire," he said.

But none if that matters when you have compassion in your heart, Bamman said.

"The one commonality with all of them is that there are people hurting right now that need help," he said. "And that's what the Red Cross is about helping."

Bamman and his wife started volunteering for the Red Cross five years ago. When the couple awoke Thursday morning to learn more people died and saw the devastation spreading, they took action.

"We actually went on to the Red Cross website and updated our availability this morning," he said. "Within the hour, a call from the local recruiter asking if I'd be willing to go to Hawaii."

Bamman started packing and will hope on plane at Midway International Airport on Friday morning. His task is to help the American Red Cross set up shelters for those who've been displaced.

"I'm going to get supplies to people in need," he said. "Whether it's water, or snacks, or shovels, or rakes, blankets. You name it, if people need it, Red Cross is there."

And while he prepares for the long flight to the island, one thing will be on his mind when he arrives.

"Just help people," he said. "Help people recover."

Bamman said he's not worried about his own safety and trusts the Red Cross to keep volunteers safe. It's unclear how long he and other volunteers will be in Hawaii.

Anyone trying to get in touch with a loved one in Hawaii can get help from the Red Cross. Call 1-800 RED CROSS and follow the prompts. Give as much detail as you can so workers can help find the person you're looking for.