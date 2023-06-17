Harvey man charged with firing shots in Walmart parking lot in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) – A man was charged after shooting at another person in a Walmart parking lot in Lansing on Thursday.

Demitrus Ross, 21, of Harvey, Illinois was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. officers responded to the Walmart, located in the 17600 block of Torrence Avenue, for a report of gunshots in the parking lot. They also received information about the shooter fleeing westbound after the incident.

Officers in the area arrested Ross in another parking lot in the 2200 block of 175th Street. A firearm was found nearby, police said.

Detectives learned that Ross had discharged a firearm toward another person. He does not have a FOID or Concealed Carry License and was out on bond for a misdemeanor offense.

No injuries were reported.

Ross is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.