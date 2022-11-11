Watch CBS News
Local News

Harvey man charged with murder in South Chicago shooting

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting two people, killing one in South Chicago back in July.  

Police arrested Rhashey Ford, 24, of Harvey, Thursday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village.

He was identified as the suspect who, on July 2, shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue. A 31-year-old woman, who was with the victim, was also shot during the incident.

Ford was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was immediately available. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.