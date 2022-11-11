Harvey man charged with murder in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting two people, killing one in South Chicago back in July.

Police arrested Rhashey Ford, 24, of Harvey, Thursday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village.

He was identified as the suspect who, on July 2, shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue. A 31-year-old woman, who was with the victim, was also shot during the incident.

Ford was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.