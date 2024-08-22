Watch CBS News
Local News

Harvey alderwoman arrested, accused of assaulting city administrator

By Todd Feurer, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

An alderwoman from south suburban Harvey is accused of assaulting the city administrator.

A city spokesperson said surveillance footage captured the altercation between Harvey Ald. Colby Chapman and Harvey City Administrator Corean Davis after a City Council meeting on Aug. 14.

The footage shows Davis trying to speak with the city's attorney, when Chapman became visibly upset, and began "aggressively moving" toward Davis, according to Harvey city spokesman Glenn Harston.

A man was then seen restraining Chapman as she tried to confront Davis, who was behind a set of glass doors, before Chapman made gestures indicating "a desire to escalate the situation physically," according to Harston.

Harvey police arrested Chapman on Thursday, but did not specify any charges against her.

The investigation remained ongoing on Thursday.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.