Harvey alderwoman arrested, accused of assaulting city administrator

An alderwoman from south suburban Harvey is accused of assaulting the city administrator.

A city spokesperson said surveillance footage captured the altercation between Harvey Ald. Colby Chapman and Harvey City Administrator Corean Davis after a City Council meeting on Aug. 14.

The footage shows Davis trying to speak with the city's attorney, when Chapman became visibly upset, and began "aggressively moving" toward Davis, according to Harvey city spokesman Glenn Harston.

A man was then seen restraining Chapman as she tried to confront Davis, who was behind a set of glass doors, before Chapman made gestures indicating "a desire to escalate the situation physically," according to Harston.

Harvey police arrested Chapman on Thursday, but did not specify any charges against her.

The investigation remained ongoing on Thursday.