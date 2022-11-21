Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Chicago on Dec. 27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Chicago. Their world tour is making two stops at Wintrust Arena after Christmas.

Both games will be on Dec. 27. The first game will be at 2 p.m., and the other will be at 7 p.m.

This time, some lucky fans will be invited onto the court for the action.

The Globetrotters will show off their trick shots and skills, and after the game every ticket holder will have the chance to get on the court for an autograph.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.