Hammond Public Library hosting grand reopening Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Hammond Public Library is set to reopen its doors to the public today.

It comes nearly four months after frigid temperatures caused a sprinkler pipe to burst on the second floor. 

The burst spilled hundreds of gallons of water - flooding out the building.

A grand reopening ceremony will happen today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:44 AM

