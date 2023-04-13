Hammond Public Library hosting grand reopening Thursday
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Hammond Public Library is set to reopen its doors to the public today.
It comes nearly four months after frigid temperatures caused a sprinkler pipe to burst on the second floor.
The burst spilled hundreds of gallons of water - flooding out the building.
A grand reopening ceremony will happen today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.